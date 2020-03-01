Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home
103 Maple Court
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-2125

Robert Calvin Warner


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Calvin Warner Obituary
NEWARK/PALMYRA – Robert Calvin Warner, 82, died peacefully on February 25, 2020 at Pines of Peace.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in this Spring 2020.

Memorial contributions can be made to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario NY 14519.

Robert (Bob) was born in Newark, N.Y. on May 31, 1937. He was a member of the Newark Elks Club, he was musically gifted, played five different musical instruments and received a full ride to Syracuse University where he played in the marching band. He was always the life of the party, had a great sense of humor, loved playing tennis, fishing and working in his vegetable garden.

Robert is survived by his four daughters Kathy Jane Polizzi (Sam) of Colorado Springs, Colo., Karen Jo Heidrick (Norman) of Newark, N.Y., Kelly Jean Warner (Roberto) of Hillsboro Beach, Fla. and Kimberly Joy Kaps (Chris) of Lakeworth, Fla.; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was predeceased by his wife, Alice Warner (2008); his parents Myron Elias Warner (1957) and Ella Louise Schulz (1981); his brother, Richard CalvinWarner (1949); and his sister, Marjorie Joyce Tilburg (2017).

Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home.

Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -