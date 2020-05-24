GENEVA - Robert D. Depew, Sr., 73, passed away peacefully on his 53rd wedding anniversary to his beloved wife Cynde on Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at home.
In honoring the rules for social distancing, there will be no public calling hours. A private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange Street, Geneva, N.Y. in Bob's memory.
Robert was born on June 10, 1946 and was a son of the late Sidney and Venita (Nelson) Depew. He served his country in the United States Army Reserves from 1966 to 1971. Robert graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1964. He attended Cortland College and later worked for the City of Geneva in the Engineering and Water Department for 23 plus years. After retirement, Robert devoted his time to his passion for art and became an accomplished artist.
He loved painting animals. Robert was a member of Big Oak Golf Course and St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Cynthia "Cynde" A. (Campbell) Depew of Geneva; son, Robert D. (Wendy) Depew Jr. of Fla.; daughter, Michele (Myles) Blest of Va.; identical twin brother, Richard "Dick" (Susan) Depew of Fla.; and Sidney "Bud" Depew of Penn Yan; grandchildren Cameron and Reese Depew, Mckenna, Mairenn and Myles "Mylie" Blest; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law Robert "Bob" (Marylou) Campbell and Richard "Rick" Campbell; sister-in-law, Loretta Fryer; step-brother, Randy Depew; step sister, Penny Morse.
Robert was predeceased by his sister, Judy Axtell; sisters-in-law Joan Depew, Deborah "Debbie" Campbell and Carol Campbell; brother-in-law, William "Bill" Fryer; step-parents Lena "Lee" Depew, Louis Caster and Hobart Trenchard.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
In honoring the rules for social distancing, there will be no public calling hours. A private service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at a later date.
Contributions may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange Street, Geneva, N.Y. in Bob's memory.
Robert was born on June 10, 1946 and was a son of the late Sidney and Venita (Nelson) Depew. He served his country in the United States Army Reserves from 1966 to 1971. Robert graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1964. He attended Cortland College and later worked for the City of Geneva in the Engineering and Water Department for 23 plus years. After retirement, Robert devoted his time to his passion for art and became an accomplished artist.
He loved painting animals. Robert was a member of Big Oak Golf Course and St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Cynthia "Cynde" A. (Campbell) Depew of Geneva; son, Robert D. (Wendy) Depew Jr. of Fla.; daughter, Michele (Myles) Blest of Va.; identical twin brother, Richard "Dick" (Susan) Depew of Fla.; and Sidney "Bud" Depew of Penn Yan; grandchildren Cameron and Reese Depew, Mckenna, Mairenn and Myles "Mylie" Blest; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law Robert "Bob" (Marylou) Campbell and Richard "Rick" Campbell; sister-in-law, Loretta Fryer; step-brother, Randy Depew; step sister, Penny Morse.
Robert was predeceased by his sister, Judy Axtell; sisters-in-law Joan Depew, Deborah "Debbie" Campbell and Carol Campbell; brother-in-law, William "Bill" Fryer; step-parents Lena "Lee" Depew, Louis Caster and Hobart Trenchard.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 24 to May 28, 2020.