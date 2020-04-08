|
WATERLOO - Bob Smith, age 81, passed away Monday (April 6, 2020) at his home with his loving family by his side.
A private burial with full Military Honors will be at the convenience of the family.
Bob's family would like any memorial contributions be directed to the
He was born on October 25, 1938 in Canandaigua, N.Y., the son of the late Clifford and Sara (Miles) Smith. Bob was a graduate of Waterloo High in 1957. He served his country from May 1, 1958 until September 21, 1968 in the United States Marine Corp. He retired as a butcher from P&C Foods/Tops Seneca Falls/Waterloo. Bob, alongside his wife Maggie was a longtime supporter of Waterloo Little League as well as a board member when their boys were young. He was a member of V.F.W Post 6433, American Legion Post 435, 40&8 and North Seneca Sportsman's Club. Bob enjoyed spending his time going to Del Lago Resort & Casino with his wife Maggie, almost as much as spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his sons Robert C. (Gerri), Darin S., Kevin C. (Kara) and Scott C. (Jennifer DeFrancesco) Smith; his grandchildren George and Joseph Halse, Michael, Sarah, Adam, Bradley and Robert Smith, Tristan, Katrina and Treyton Fenner; a great-granddaughter, Samantha; his brother, Deacon Edward; several nieces, nephews and cousins; his lifelong military friends and ball busters Jose Caraballo and Mike Bowen.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Margaret "Maggie" (Gurba) who passed away July 18, 2019; his son, Michael Joseph Smith; his sister, Joyce Murray; and his brother, David Smith.
