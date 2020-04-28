Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Robert Davidson "Buzz" Barnum


1943 - 2020
Robert Davidson "Buzz" Barnum Obituary
CLIFTON SPRINGS - Robert Davidson "Buzz" Barnum, age 77, died on Saturday (April 25, 2020) at the Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.

Due to the current circumstances services will be held at a later date.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to the House of John 14 Spring Street Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

David was born on February 14, 1943 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. the son of the late Robert B. and Hilda Hall Barnum. David worked for the US Postal Service as a mail carrier in Clifton Springs for many years. He could be found taking up a conversation while on his mail route or stopping to throw pitches or shoot hoops with kids in neighborhood on his route. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his dogs.

David is survived by his wife, Marilyn Walters Auringer; two sons Christopher (Robyn) Barnum of M.N., Michael Barnum of Avon; two sisters Nancy Barnum of Syracuse, Karen Mason of Syracuse; aunt, Faith Barnum of Utica; grandchildren Aaron, Jared and Grace, Thea and Emma.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020
