OVID–Robert "Bob" E. Guthrie, age 87, of Ovid, passed away Sunday (June 16) at Auburn Community Hospital.



The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Friday (June 21) at Covert Funeral Home, 7199 So. Main Street, Ovid.



A Mass of Christian Burial will then be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Prayers of committal with military honors will be held in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



Kindly consider a donation to one of the following charities in his memory: Maryhaven Center of Hope https://maryhaven.chsli.org/ ; Harbor House of Rochester https://www.harborhouseofrochester.org/ ;or the https://www.cancer.org/ .



Bob was born in Binghamton, N.Y. on February 8, 1932, a son of the late John and Grace Guthrie. Following high school, he served in the United States Army, and later began a long career as an electrician at Kings Park Psychiatric Center in Long Island, N.Y. Bob enjoyed watching sports, particularly college athletics, drum and bugle corps competitions, and the beauty of nature.



Bob is survived by his daughters Beth-Anne Guthrie Vieira of Dartmouth, Mass. and Sharon Guthrie of Port Jefferson, N.Y.; grandsons Benjamin and Liam Vieira of Dartmouth, Mass.; siblings John "Jack" Guthrie, Penfield, N.Y., and Marjorie Marsh of Geneva, N.Y.; many nieces; nephews; and their children and grandchildren.



Bob was preceded in death by his companion of 38 years, Audrey Chaffie.



