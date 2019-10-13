Home

Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 North Main Street
North Rose, NY 14516
(315) 587-2721
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 Main St
North Rose,, NY
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 Main St.
North Rose, NY
Robert E. Kelley


1931 - 2019
Robert E. Kelley Obituary
WOLCOTT - Robert E. Kelley, 88, of Alport St., passed away at home on Wednesday (October 9, 2019).

Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 15) at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Butler-Savannah Cemetery.

Robert was born August 17, 1931 in the Town of Victory, a son to Norris H. Kelley and his wife Jennie V. Combes. He worked at various jobs throughout the years but mostly at Sylvania Electric in Seneca Falls for 35 years.

He is survived by two sons Thane Robert Kelley of Spring Branch, Texas and Kim Dale Kelley of Orlando, Florida; daughter, Rhonda Sue Kelley Taeger of Clermont, Florida; three grandchildren Trevor Kelley of Long Branch, New Jersey, Megan Kelley of Anchorage, Alaska and Trace Taeger of Winter Garden, Florida.

Robert was predeceased by his wife, Bertha I. Kelley after 60 years of marriage, where most of those years were spent in South Butler.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
