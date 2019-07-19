CLYDE–Robert E. Clark Marchitell, 65, of Biloxi, Mississippi, formerly of Clyde, died on July 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life at 2 p.m. on Sunday (July 21) at Christ Community Church, 27 West Genesee St., Clyde.



Memorials can be made to Christ Community Church.



Bobby was born in Rome, N.Y., on February 6, 1954 to Jane DiSanto and Howard Marchitell. Bobby spent most of his life in Clyde, he was an avid N.Y. Yankees and Giants fan. He was an official in the N.Y. State Football Association, which he loved deeply .



Survived by his good friend, Bonnie; daughters Sidney and Bailey; grandsons Bruce and Elliott; his father, Howard Marchitell of Clyde; sisters Debbie and Donna; brothers Howard (Lynn) and Vincent (Lori); several nieces; and nephews.



Predeceased by his mother, Jane DiSanto Marchitell.



He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Arrangements by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde.



visit www.pusaterifunerals.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 19 to July 21, 2019