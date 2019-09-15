|
ROMULUS – Robert Edwin Ostrander, 88, of Romulus, N.Y., formerly of Wellsville, died
Tuesday (September 10, 2019) in Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, surrounded by his loving family.
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday (September 16) at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, with Funeral Services following at 11 a.m. CLS Kathie Timpano will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville. Military Rites will be accorded by members of Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702.
Memorials may be made to the Ostrander Family Association at www.ostrander.org.
Robert "Bob" was born June 30, 1931, in Pittsburgh, Penn., the son of Robert J. and Elizabeth Comstock Ostrander of Wellsville. Bob married Margaret Servello, on December 27, 1958, in Venezuela, while working there as a Geologist. He graduated from Hempstead High School, Long Island, N.Y. where his mother taught school and was a 1953 graduate of Cornell University, ROTC, Second Lieutenant. Bob served in the
15th Engineering Battalion, 9th Infantry Division as a First Lieutenant during the Korean War, from 1953–1955. He served as part of the occupation forces in Nuremberg, Germany. He was employed as a geologist and petroleum engineer by several oil companies worldwide, including Libya and Iran. Bob was last employed by the United Nations in New York as a Petroleum Engineering advisor. He traveled and read extensively, loved history, genealogy, classical music, was devoted to his alma mater and proud of his service in the US Army. Bob served as President of the Ostrander Family Association and was an active participant. Bob especially enjoyed his retirement years in the Finger Lakes region of N.Y., where he spent time in his youth.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret "Maggie"; a son, Robert G. Ostrander of Staunton, Va.; a daughter, Roseanne (Rick) Jacobson of Tarrytown; a granddaughter, Shea Ostrander of Staunton, Va.; many close sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; cousins; and good friends.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019