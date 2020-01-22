|
NEWARK – Robert Everett Gifford Sr, 82, passed away on Sunday (January 19, 2020).
It was Robert's request that all services be private for the family.
In memory of Robert, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ronald McDonald House, 333 Westmoreland Dr., Rochester, NY 14620.
Robert was born the son of the late Everett and Caroline (Jones) Gifford on Tuesday (October 26, 1937) in Newark, N.Y. Robert was a true family man and enjoyed vacationing and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Robert will be remembered by his wife of 62 years, Theresa M. (O'Donnell) Gifford; children Tammy (David) Kotvis, Julie Hill and Robert Everett (Susan) Gifford Jr.; grandchildren Kelsey Hill and Tess Hill, Kelly Kotvis and John (Patricia Giguere) Kotvis, Michael Gifford and Devin Gifford; several nieces and nephews.
Robert was predeceased by his four sisters; and one brother.
