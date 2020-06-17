AURORA/SENECA FALLS – Robert F. Cerza, 69 of Aurora, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (June 13, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital Rochester, N.Y. after a brief illness.
Funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's name to Pathway Home, 1529 Mound Road, Seneca Falls,NY 13148, or charity of ones choice.
Robert was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on January 3, 1951. He was the son of the late Frank and Antoinette Pennacchio Cerza. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Aurora, N.Y. Robert graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1969 and went on to receive his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Syracuse University and earned his B.S. in Wood Products Engineering at SUNY ESF. Along with his wife, Donna, they resided in Los Angeles, Pittsburg, W. Virginia, and Minnesota, during his employment with Goulds Pumps. They have been in the Seneca Falls/Aurora area for the past 22 years.
Robert was the owner and proprietor of Cayuga Industrial Machine, Auburn, N.Y. He was involved in several professional organizations. He owned several trumpets and played trumpet in the Sanibel Concert Band in Florida and belonged to the Union Springs Community Band. Robert had many hobbies including fly fishing, biking, riding his motorcycle, gardening, and was an avid reader. He enjoyed driving Porsche cars and belonged to the Porsche Club of America. He also enjoyed woodworking, restoring boats and really enjoyed his time on the lake. Robert absolutely adored his five grandchildren and his family. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Robert is survived by his wife, Donna (Gustafson) Cerza, Aurora, N.Y.; two sons Derek (Kelly) Cerza, Albany, N.Y. and Patrick (Shannon) Cerza, Cornelius, N.C.; three brothers Michael (Kristie) Cerza, Austin, Texas, Paul (Donna) Cerza, Seneca Falls, N.Y., Felix (Tracy) Cerza, Canandaigua, N.Y.; one sister, Frances (Eric) Rosenkrans, Union Springs, N.Y.;five grandchildren Maddy, Hayley, and Greta Cerza, Samuel and Maxwell Cerza; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Robert is predeceased by his parents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Robert at: doranfuneralhome.com
Funeral services and interment will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's name to Pathway Home, 1529 Mound Road, Seneca Falls,NY 13148, or charity of ones choice.
Robert was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on January 3, 1951. He was the son of the late Frank and Antoinette Pennacchio Cerza. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Aurora, N.Y. Robert graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1969 and went on to receive his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Syracuse University and earned his B.S. in Wood Products Engineering at SUNY ESF. Along with his wife, Donna, they resided in Los Angeles, Pittsburg, W. Virginia, and Minnesota, during his employment with Goulds Pumps. They have been in the Seneca Falls/Aurora area for the past 22 years.
Robert was the owner and proprietor of Cayuga Industrial Machine, Auburn, N.Y. He was involved in several professional organizations. He owned several trumpets and played trumpet in the Sanibel Concert Band in Florida and belonged to the Union Springs Community Band. Robert had many hobbies including fly fishing, biking, riding his motorcycle, gardening, and was an avid reader. He enjoyed driving Porsche cars and belonged to the Porsche Club of America. He also enjoyed woodworking, restoring boats and really enjoyed his time on the lake. Robert absolutely adored his five grandchildren and his family. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Robert is survived by his wife, Donna (Gustafson) Cerza, Aurora, N.Y.; two sons Derek (Kelly) Cerza, Albany, N.Y. and Patrick (Shannon) Cerza, Cornelius, N.C.; three brothers Michael (Kristie) Cerza, Austin, Texas, Paul (Donna) Cerza, Seneca Falls, N.Y., Felix (Tracy) Cerza, Canandaigua, N.Y.; one sister, Frances (Eric) Rosenkrans, Union Springs, N.Y.;five grandchildren Maddy, Hayley, and Greta Cerza, Samuel and Maxwell Cerza; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
Robert is predeceased by his parents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Robert at: doranfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2020.