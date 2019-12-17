Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home - Savannah
13081 West Church Street
Savannah, NY 13146
315-365-3215
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Congdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Congdon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Congdon Obituary
SAVANNAH – Robert F. Congdon, age 81, passed away on December 14, 2019 in Newark, N.Y.

Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (December 18) at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. His Funeral Service will start promptly at 7 p.m. Interment at the convenience of the family in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Savannah; children BreeAnn (Daniel) Erb of Waterloo, Richard Leo of Penn., and Christina Leo of Penn Yan; two grandchildren Lucas Clink and Lily Erb; one sister; six brothers; several nieces, nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -