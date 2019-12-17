|
SAVANNAH – Robert F. Congdon, age 81, passed away on December 14, 2019 in Newark, N.Y.
Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday (December 18) at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. His Funeral Service will start promptly at 7 p.m. Interment at the convenience of the family in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl of Savannah; children BreeAnn (Daniel) Erb of Waterloo, Richard Leo of Penn., and Christina Leo of Penn Yan; two grandchildren Lucas Clink and Lily Erb; one sister; six brothers; several nieces, nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019