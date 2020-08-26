INTERLAKEN - Robert F. "Fritz" Veeder, 53, died on Saturday (August 22, 2020) from injuries sustained in an ATV accident
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon on Friday (August 28) at the Ovid Federated Church, a Memorial Service will then follow at 12:00 Noon, officiated by Pastor Rob Mellgard. Masks and social distancing protocols will be in place at the church. Prayers of committal will be held privately in West Lodi Cemetery.
Kindly consider a donation in Fritz' memory to South Seneca Ecumenical Food Pantry, PO Box 340, Ovid, N.Y. 14521
Fritz was born in Montour Falls on April 24, 1967, a son of Gary F. and Agnes Veeder. He graduated from South Seneca High School and had worked at Hartman's Welding in Waterloo, traveled with a rigging company and most recently at Pine Tree Farms and in construction.
Fritz was an avid and accomplished guitarist, a hobby that he loved.
He is survived by a daughter, Diamond Veeder of Clover, S.C.; father, Gary (Lorraine) Veeder of Waterloo; stepfather, Rick (Judy) Jacot of Lodi; brothers Gerald "Duce" Veeder of Interlaken and Dennis "Buck" (Kristen) Jacot of Garner, N.C.; sisters Sally Bollin and Sharron Smith of Calif. and Tanya Lewis of Waterloo; stepsiblings Samuel Lanza of Niagara Falls, Michelle Cieri of Waterloo and Lisa Lanza of Ore.; his grandmother, Nancy Caniff of Lodi; girlfriend, Kimberly Mathys of Interlaken; along with several nieces and nephews.
Fritz was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes Jacot; and infant brothers Gary Allen Veeder and Stephen Michael Jacot.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com