GENEVA - Robert "Bobby" Francis Taney, 59, of Geneva passed away unexpectedly on Saturday (August 15, 2020).
Bobby was born in Geneva, N.Y. on January 10, 1961, to Robert John and Doris Taney. He graduated from DeSales High School, Alfred State University and went on to pursue a very successful career in sales spanning four decades.
Bobby had a personality that was larger than life; Was the life of the party; Had a smile and laugh that was infectious and he always went above and beyond to help anyone, friend or stranger realize their potential and achieve their dreams. He helped launch the careers of countless individuals.
But for Bobby, family was everything. He was a devoted father who loved his children more than words could ever describe. He was a coach when they needed a team leader, a rock when they needed a place to lean and the platform to make sure that they had what was needed to be successful in life. Bobby was also extremely close to his five siblings, parents, nieces, aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins whom he loved unconditionally. He was the one to call when there was a problem and he did whatever it took to find the solution. He was a shoulder to cry on and was the first person there when you needed anything. A sports enthusiast through and through, Bobby excelled on the court or field in his teenage years and made many friends playing basketball at the Geneva Y.M.C.A. as an adult. He carried so much on his shoulders through the years and never once burdened you with his problems. The weight must have been heavy but he carried it with a smile on his face and love in his heart. He embraced everyone he met and has left behind a trail of broken hearts that stretches too long to measure.
He is survived by his children Liza and Jack Taney; the mother of his children, Barbara Hennessy; his mother, Doris (Litzenberger) Taney; his siblings Bernadette (Joe) Irving, Joseph Taney, Michael Taney, Jeffery (Amy) Taney, Patrick (Raza) Taney; and several nieces and nephews.
Bob is predeceased by his father, Robert John Taney.
