SENECA FALLS – Robert Francis Westfall of Seneca Falls passed away Thursday (December 26, 2019), at the age of 84, of complications from Alzheimer's disease.
There will be no prior calling hours.
Bob's Memorial Mass with be celebrated at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, at a date and time to be announced.
Bob was born in Geneva, N.Y. on December 14, 1935, the son of Margaret and Harold (Wes) Westfall. He grew up in Geneva and graduated from DeSales High School.
Bob joined HEP Materials as their first employee and managed several different stores for the company before retiring in 1997. Retirement did not slow him down. He and his wife, Joan, ran the Haunted Hayride, a Halloween favorite, at their farm outside Auburn for several years. Later he owned Whitehead Water Service, supplying water to many homes and farms in Cayuga and Seneca counties. You could frequently see him driving his water tanker with his dog, Gilly, sitting beside him. He also was an avid golfer always willing to join his brothers in a round.
Bob married his "Angel", Joan Gorton Giovannini, February 25,1969 becoming the instant father to six children who he treated as his own supporting them throughout his life.
Bob was a kind man who never raised his voice and took on life's challenges with dignity and humility. Always willing to help someone with a smile, he was loved and respected by his extended family and called "friend" by those that knew him.
Bob is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan; children Jeff Westfall of Boca Raton, Fla., Michael (Dee) Westfall of Geneva, David (Erin) Giovannini of Aberdeen, S.D, Daniel (Patrica), Giovannini of Constantia, N.Y., Paul Giovannini of Seneca Falls, Carol (Stanley) Burlingame of Cayuga, and Ann Giovannini of Seneca Falls; ten grandchildren Jennifer, Kathryne, Jamie, Adam, Nikki, Abby, David, Samantha Riley and Jessie; ten great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; three brothers David (Michellen), Daniel (Donna) and Stephen (Mary) Westfall; three sisters Ann Van Auken, Mary Jane (David) Cole and Ellen (Stephen) Lynch; one sister-in-law, Kathy Westfall of Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Margaret and Harold Westfall; one brother, Richard; daughter, Claudia Castaldi; grandson, Daniel; and brother-in-law, Billy Van Auken.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Bob at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019