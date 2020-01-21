|
|
HALFMOON – Robert Frank Eberle, Jr., age 73, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday (January 17, 2020) in the loving care of his family.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday (January 23) at Shenendehowa United Methodist Church, 971 Rt. 146 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Visitation will follow the service in the fellowship hall at the church.
Interment with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. on Friday (January 24) in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be made to Shenendehowa United Methodist Church, for investment in online streaming of Sunday worship services, which were so valuable in keeping Bob and Sandy connected to faith and optimism through Bob's battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Ridley Park, Penn. on July 12, 1946 and was the son of the late Robert F. Eberle, Sr. and Marion Little Eberle. He was a graduate of Monmouth High School, The Citadel Military College of South Carolina, and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Bob was a US Army veteran, serving honorably during the Vietnam War from 1969-1971. He received the Bronze Star and the Army Commendation Medal for Valor. He began his 50 year career in banking as an Examiner for the FDIC, going on to work as an Officer for several commercial banks, including the Rochester Community Savings Bank, the Savings Bank of the Finger Lakes and Seneca Falls Savings Bank (now Generations Bank). He gave his time as a Board member to many organizations, including local chapters of the Boy Scouts of America, Habitat for Humanity, Ronald McDonald House, and the American Red Cross. He was an active member of every community he was a part of, including the Presbyterian Church, where he served as an Elder for more than 30 years. Most recently he was a member of Shenendehowa United Methodist Church in Clifton Park. He was an avid gardener and collector of stamps and coins. He loved exploring National Parks, doing puzzles, reading mysteries, and most of all, spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was the beloved husband, for 47 years, to Sandra Jean Lloyd Eberle, whom he married on June 17, 1972. He was a devoted father to his son and daughter-in-law Christopher Eberle and Adriana Lieders Eberle of Palo Alto, Calif.; his daughter and son-in-law Kathryn Eberle Walker and Christopher Walker of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and his daughter, Karyn Eberle of Brooklyn, N.Y. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Eberle. He was the cherished grandfather of Kelly, Victoria, William, Marion and Audrey.
Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065.
For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020