SENECA FALLS – Robert G. Wayne, 64, of Lower Lake Road, died peacefully in his home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. His loving family was by his side. Bob was a devoted son, loyal brother, faithful husband, proud father, cherished grandfather, always a first responder and firefighter, dedicated community supporter and selfless friend and neighbor.
Robert was born September 15, 1955, son of Mary and William Wayne of Seneca Falls, N.Y. He graduated from Mynderse Academy and from Cayuga Community College. He was employed as a teen at the Morehouse Boat Company, after college he worked at the Seneca County Sheriff's Department and the Willard Psychiatric Center. When Willard closed he transferred to the New York State Department of Corrections where he retired in 2013. After his retirement he worked part time as a bus driver for the Seneca Falls Central School district and as a professional bus driver for First Transit and Onondaga Coach. He proudly served as a Volunteer Fireman for 49 years at the Red Jacket Fire Department which later merged with the Seneca Falls Fire Department. He loved living on Cayuga Lake but his lifelong passion was taking care of people... his family and his friends.
Robert is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cynthia (Belke); son, Robert K; granddaughter, Mallory and arriving soon grandson, Robert William of Cape Coral, Fla.; daughter, Angela of Johnson City, N.Y.; his mother, Mary Wayne; sisters Linda (Jay) Eastman, Elizabeth (Stephen) Fantone; and brothers William (Nancy) Wayne, and Andrew Wayne (Michelle DeBolt); as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He is predeceased by his father, William Wayne.
A funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours
Donations can be made to: Interlakes Oncology patient needs fund, 511 W Washington St., Geneva NY 14456 and the Seneca Falls Fire Department, PO Box 184, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, NY.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Bob at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 17 to Jun. 23, 2020.