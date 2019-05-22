Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Gray. View Sign Service Information Mull Funeral Home 113 Virginia Street Waterloo , NY 13165 (315)-539-2696 Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Mull Funeral Home 113 Virginia Street Waterloo , NY 13165 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Mull Funeral Home 113 Virginia Street Waterloo , NY 13165 View Map Burial Following Services Maple Grove Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

WATERLOO- Robert (Bob) Gray, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (March 26) at his home in Winter Haven, Fla. after a long illness, with his fiancée, Connie Standbrook by his side.



Friends and family are invited to call Friday (May 24) from 7 to 9 p.m. at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo.



A memorial service will be Saturday (May 25) at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow in Maple Grove Cemetery where he will be laid to rest next to his second wife, Judy (Ellis) Gray.



Bob's family requests memorial contributions be directed to: The North Seneca Sportsman's Club, 334 State Route 318, Phelps, NY 14532; The Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road, Waterloo, NY 13165; or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Bob was born on May 27, 1934 in Cohocton, N.Y., the son of the late Clarence and Dorothea A. (Jewell) Gray. He was a 1951 graduate of Wayland-Cohocton Central School and a 1953 graduate of SUNY Alfred with an AAS degree. Early in his career, Bob worked with dairy farmers breeding cows, but then he went to work for Finger Lakes Communications in Auburn, where he was employed for 29 years. After retiring from FLC, he enjoyed a post-retirement career working with Oaks Garage transporting children to and from Happiness House. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, going south for the winter, hanging out with friends at the ""Club"" (North Seneca Sportsman's Club), watching baseball and spending time with his family.



He is survived by his loving fiancée, Connie Standbrook; his daughter, Donna (Greg) Loeb; his son, Mark R. Gray, Sr.; daughter-in-law, Donna; his step-children Scott Sherwood and Susan Sherwood; his sisters Mary (Forrest) Dye and Beverly Sick; Connie's children; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



