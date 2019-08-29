|
WATKINS GLEN/GENEVA – Coach Robert H. Lee, age 74, of Watkins Glen, passed away August 26, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by family.
The family will receive public from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (August 29) at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday (August 30) at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 905 N. Decatur St., Watkins Glen; followed by burial and military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes you remember Coach Bob with donations in his memory to the "Watkins Glen Sports Booster Club", PO Box 267, Watkins Glen, NY 14891.
Robert was born in Geneva, N.Y. After graduating from Watkins Glen High School, he studied Physical Education before being drafted by the US Army in 1966. He worked 35 years as a Recreation Therapist at Willard and Elmira Psychiatric Centers. He served the Schuyler County community in numerous civil and sports league positions. Some of these included serving as Mayor of Watkins Glen and as a village Police Officer. Coach Lee also served as a coach for local boys and girls basketball teams, football and as a baseball umpire. His duties also included serving as Commissioner or Chairman for numerous sports and youth related civic activities in the county.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Laura (Wagner) Lee; children Stephen Lee of Watkins Glen, Kevin Lee (Cassy Sherwood) of Lodi, and Virginia Lee (Adam Shaffer) of Lodi; sisters Barbara Specchio of Watkins Glen, Patricia Angelo of North Carolina, and Shirley Ormsbee of Waterloo; and one grandson, Easton Shaffer.
Bob is predeceased by his parents William and Laura (Bailey) Lee; brother, Richard (Ann Marie) Lee; sister, Virginia (Louie) Rondinaro; and brothers-in-law Ted Specchio, Jim Angelo, and Bill Ormsbee.
You may express condolences to the family or leave a remembrance online in "Obits" at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2019