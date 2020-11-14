WATERLOO - Robert H. McGinnis, 87, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Wednesday (November 11) at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, with family by his side.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, calling hours will be announced at a later date. Future interment will be in Springbrook Cemetery, Seneca Falls, N.Y..
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Pathway Home, 1529 State Route 414, Seneca Falls, NY, 13148.
Bob was born February 19, 1933, in North Tonawanda, N.Y., the son of Leonard and Florence Eddy McGinnis. He worked for various businesses during his working years. Bob was well known for being a very creative and talented keyboardist. He played with many country music bands in the Buffalo area. The last band he played with was the OK Corral Band. Music was a very important part of his life. He also loved and enjoyed his family.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen J. Valois McGinnis; children Barbara (Kevin) Courtney, Beverly McGinnis Stevens, Robert (Lisa) McGinnis, Brenda (Nicholas) Mecca, Mary (John) Coughlin, William (Deborah) McGinnis, Paul McGinnis, and Dawn Taylor; 25 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Bruce Greenberg) McGinnis.
Bob was predeceased by his parents; sister, Dorothy Wagonblott; and son-in-law, Kenneth Stevens.
