GENEVA – Robert H. Whyte, 62, of White Springs Rd., passed away on Tuesday (May 5, 2020) at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home after a long battle with A. L. S.There will be no prior calling hours.A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced at the Presbyterian Church In Geneva.Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to the Beverly Animal Shelter 50 E. River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165 or to the ALS Foundation 220 W. Huron St., Suite 4003, Chicago, IL 60654.Bob was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Donald J. and Helen M. Heinz Whyte. He was a graduate of Geneva High School, Class of 1975 and worked in the auto parts field for many years, especially for twenty years with Advanced Auto. He played Lacrosse at Geneva High and loved to fish. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan.He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughter, Monica (Gary) Margeson of Geneva; and his son, Matthew (Christine) Smith of Rochester; his sister, Donna (Craig) Gallagher of Hammondsport; and close friend, Ann Warner of Geneva; three grandchildren Seth and Shelby Margeson and Connor Smith; several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was predeceased by his two step-fathers Ivan Nelson and Charles Earl.For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visitArrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.