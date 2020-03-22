Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. "Woody" Wood Sr.


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. "Woody" Wood Sr. Obituary
WATERLOO – Robert H. "Woody" Wood, Sr., 68, died (March 16,2020) at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to s in Action, 330 Paul's Drive, Brandon, FL, 33511 WWIA Memorial Donations.

Woody was born Dec. 5, 1951, in Syracuse, N.Y., the son of Harold A. and Jane E. Jones Wood. He served in the U. S. Army from 1969 to 1970. Woody was employed during his life with different companies. He was a dedicated member of the local VFW and rode his Harley Davidson with the American Legion Riders. His children describe their father as one of a kind. He was loving, kind, stubborn,funny and handsome. He was a fiercely loving grandfather and worked hard until his last day. While marching to the beat of his own drum, Woody touched more lives than can possibly be imagined. While missing their father, they can hear his laugh in their hearts and feel his presence.

Woody is survived by his daughter, Sara L. (Corey Bain) Wood of Blaine, Minn.; son, Robert H. Wood, Jr. of Penn Yan, N.Y.; grandchildren Alexa J.Wood, Finnley C. Bain, and Austin R. Wood; brother, John H. (Joanne) Wood of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; brother-in-law, William Vogt of Fla.; many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; sisters Katherine Vogt and Jeanne McCann; and Jeanne's husband, Richard.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -