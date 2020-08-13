GENEVA – Robert J. Baroody, 66, of High St., passed away on Tuesday (August 11, 2020) at the House of John.There will be no prior calling hours.Funeral Services and burial in Glenwood Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432.Bob was born in Geneva and lived there most of his life.. He was the son of the late Abraham C. and Marion Baroody.He is survived by his wife, Victoria; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Taeger.For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit