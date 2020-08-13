1/
Robert J. Baroody
GENEVA – Robert J. Baroody, 66, of High St., passed away on Tuesday (August 11, 2020) at the House of John.

There will be no prior calling hours.

Funeral Services and burial in Glenwood Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

Bob was born in Geneva and lived there most of his life.. He was the son of the late Abraham C. and Marion Baroody.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Taeger.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit

www.devaneybennettfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
