PENN YAN - Robert J. Raide, age 76, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away on Thursday (June 18, 2020) at FF Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua, N.Y.
A private memorial for his family will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Penn Yan.
Robert was born in Syracuse, N.Y. on February 9, 1944, the son of the late Joseph and Ann (Lukacz) Raide. He was self-employed and owned and operated Raide Canvas Company in Syracuse. He also owned and operated the former WOZO (currently WYFL) radio station in Penn Yan, as well as WCDO radio in Sydney, N.Y. He was the Vice President of Galaxy Communications Inc., Syracuse, N.Y.
Robert is survived by his wife, Linda J. (DeLong) of Penn Yan; son, Michael (Kimberly) Raide of Frederick, Md.; daughter, Melissa (Michael Dillon) Raide of N.H.; sisters Helen Bigsby of Syracuse, Lorraine (Thomas) Wennogle of Ohio, Janice Rosenberg of Ariz., and Joyce Raide of O; as well as a niece and several nephews.
Robert was an active amateur radio enthusiast, call sign W2ZM, since the age of 12. His interest in bench rest shooting led him to being National Champion twice. Other interests included both drag racing and flat bottom boat racing.
Memories of Robert may be shared with his family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 30, 2020.