Robert J. Rodger
1952 - 2020
WATERLOO - Bob Rodger, 68, passed away peacefully at his home early Saturday morning (August 29, 2020) with his loving and supporting family by his side.

Friends and family are invited to call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday (September 3) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday (September 4) at Saint Mary's Church, Waterloo. Burial to follow in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Waterloo.

Bob requested memorial contributions be directed to St. Francis-St. Stephen School, 17 Elmwood, Geneva, N.Y. 14456.

Bob was born on July 8, 1952 in Waterloo, N.Y. the son of the late James R. and Lawanda M. (Kennedy) Rodger. He was a 1970 graduate of Waterloo High School. He worked as an assembler and painter at Goulds Pumps for 41 years retiring in 2010. Bob was on the Town of Waterloo Town Board from 2012-2018. He and his family are members of Saint Mary's Church and supporters of Catholic education. Bob's biggest joy came from being with his family especially his grandchildren. Special memories with his wife, children and grandchildren include a lifetime of camping in the Adirondacks.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Julia (Jenkins); his children Tricia (Jay) Austin, Jamie (Bobbi Jo) Rodger, Kristopher (Erin) Rodger, Kara (Jon) Roberts and Ashley (Joe) Tapscott; 19 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5, 2020.
