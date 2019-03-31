WILLARD - Robert L. Davie, age 72, passed away at Seneca View Nursing and Rehab in Montour Falls on Tuesday, (March 26, 2019).



A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.



Bob was born in Geneva on September 28, 1946, a son of the late John and Margaret (Lyon) Davie. He graduated from DeSales High School in Geneva, obtained his undergraduate degree from St. Vincent College, and earned his Master's Degree from Xavier University. In 1968, he joined the United States Army where he honorably served until 1970. Bob worked at South Seneca High School as a history and economics teacher. He also coached football, baseball, basketball, and golf for many years at South Seneca. Throughout his life, Bob was a beloved teacher, an avid golfer and financial planner.



Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Davie; children Shawn (Fabio) Davie and Kristin Davie; sisters-in-law Jan Davie and Pam Davie; cousins Charles (Carol) Farley, Jack (Cindy) Farley, and Bill (Liz) Farley; close family friends Randy (Joanne) Battaglia; and several nieces, nephews, and his wife's extended family.



In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers Bill and Paul.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 1-877-828-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com