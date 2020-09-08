1/
Robert L. Hakes IV
1999 - 2020
LYONS - Robert L. Hakes IV, 20, died on Monday (August 31, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital due to an undetected heart condition.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Memorials in his name may be made to the American Heart Association, 25 Circle Street Suite 102, Rochester, N.Y. 14607.

Bobby was was born on December 6, 1999 in Newark, N.Y. He was a compassionate person who had an acute understanding of life and people. He was a bright kid with a great sense of humor. Bobby loved the outdoors. He loved mushroom hunting and enjoyed sharing what he foraged with friends and family.

Mr. Hakes is survived by his parents Amber and Rob Shultz; his grandparents Shirley Withey, Roy and Barb Shultz, Penny and Butch Bagley and Jack Russell; he is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 8 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 7, 2020
While I didn't know this young man or his family, in reading the article of his passing much too soon, I found we share a birth date 12/06 so I feel like part of me is also gone. My sincerest condolences to his family. RIP, Robert ✝



A Newark Grammie
