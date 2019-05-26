GENEVA– Robert L. Meeks, age 88, of Geneva, N.Y., passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital, surrounded by loving members of his family.
There will be no calling hours.
The family plans to have a small private celebration of Bob's life.
Bob served in the US Air Force from 1950-1954, and met his future wife Janice while stationed at Sampson Air Force Base. He was a life member of the VFW Post 15033 and a member, and past Master, of the Mason's Ark Lodge #33. He was self-employed as a provider of bookkeeping and tax accounting services in the area for forty years.
Bob had a wide circle of acquaintances and will be missed by many whose lives he touched.
Bob is survived by the love of his life, Janice Meeks; daughters Janalee (Stanley) Weaver, Jeannette (Robert) Dunkel, and Nancy (Wheat) Cripe; sons Gary (Renee) Meeks, Carl (Jennifer) Meeks, and Mark Burnett; brother, Bill Meeks; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 26 to May 28, 2019