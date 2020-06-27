Robert L. Porter
1939 - 2020
LYONS/CLYDE – Robert L. Porter, 81, died Sunday (June 21, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorials in his name, may be made to Clyde Ambulance Services, 15 Ford St., Clyde, New York 14433.

Mr. Porter was born on January 29, 1939 in Clyde, the son of the late Mason and Leona Smith Porter, Sr. He was a graduate of Clyde High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961. Bob was a stockroom coordinator at Parker Hannifin in Lyons. He was an avid Syracuse fan, golfer and bowler. Above all he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by three daughters Wendy Odit of Lyons, Kathy (Raymond) Williams of Clyde and Karen (Thomas) Molisani of Clyde; four grandchildren Tom, Megan, Clarissa and Ray; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Linda Lee Porter; a son-in-law, Steve Odit; a sister, Alice Hyman; two brothers Mason Porter, Jr. and William "Bill" Porter

www.keysorfuneralhomes.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 27 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
KEYSOR FUNERAL HOMES
5 PHELPS ST
Lyons, NY 14489
(315) 946-4862
