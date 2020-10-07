NAPLES, Fla./WATERLOO - Robert L. Sessler, 86, of Waterloo, N.Y. and Naples, Fla, died peacefully October 3, in Naples.



At Bob's request, there will be no calling hours. A service will be held in Waterloo, N.Y. around Memorial Day 2021.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 2414 North Route 414, Waterloo, NY 13165.



A graduate of Waterloo High School, Bob was proud of being a Waterloo resident his entire life. He and his wife Pat spent more than 30 years wintering in southwest Florida.



Bob served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and later as an Infantry officer in the US Army. After his service, Bob and Pat raised their family and were involved with and started many businesses in Waterloo. Among the Sessler companies were waste hauling and disposal, 5 & 20 Gas Station, the first pizza and sub shop in Waterloo, Waterloo Liquor Store and Cayuga Lake Campground and Convenience Store. Bob also served on many local business and charitable boards. He was a longtime member of Rotary and a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW. He was a proud American.



Bob was also a lifetime member of Seneca Falls Country Club and was an avid sports fan who always attended his children's sporting events and later was happy cheering on his grandchildren. He also could be found at the games of his nieces, nephews and their children as well.



Bob is survived by his children Robert Jr. (Katie) of Venice, Fla., Gayle (Brian) Nix of Naples, Fla. and Jim (Conkie) of Cazenovia, N.Y.; granddaughter, Annie Sessler; grandson Jack (Kaleen) Sessler; great-grandchildren Hadley, Harriet and Johnny; his brother, William Sessler of Hendersonville, Tenn.; sister, Fern Henninger of Ovid, N.Y.; and sister-in-law, Audrey Daeffler; as well as many nieces and nephews and their families.



Bob was predeceased by his wife, Pat; brother, La Verne; and sister, Mabel.

