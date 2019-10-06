Home

Robert L. Williams

Robert L. Williams Obituary
CLYDE/SAVANNAH - Robert L. Williams, 86, died Friday, (October 4, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Services will be at the of the convenience of the family.

Memorials to Humane Society of Wayne County, County House Rd., Lyons .

Bob was born in Clyde, January 18, 1933 , son of Emmett & Letha Brown Williams . He retired from Clyde - Savannah School District, as a custodian with 33 yrs. of service. He was a milkman in Clyde in his earlier years . He served in the Army in the Korean War. He had a great love for dogs., especially his special one, Misty . He was a member of the Clyde VFW.

Survived by three children Robert of Rochester, Roberta (Steve) Kryk of Rochester, Roger (Lisa) of Clyde, nine grandchildren and 13 great -grandchildren; three nieces and one nephew; several great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St.,

Clyde.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2019
