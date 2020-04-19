|
Robert "Bobby" Lee VanBuskirk, age 62, passed away Tuesday (April 14, 2020) in his daughter's loving home with his cherished people by his side.
Memorial contributions maybe made in Bobby's memory to the Humane Society of Yates County, PO Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Bobby loved his daughter Mollie and two beautiful grandchildren Liam and Emilia. He spent countless hour making memories for them. They were his world. The love and passion he had for mowers, tractors or anything with an engine made him have great joy. He had the unique gift of making people laugh and happy. He could also make people extremely mad. That was Bob.
Bobby is survived by his daughter, Mollie; grandchildren Liam and Emilia; his mother, Margaret; sister, Dian; Mollie's mom, Janice; and his best friend, Dave Blauvelt.
He was predeceased by his father, Leon; and brother, Larry.
Fond memories of Bobby maybe shared with his family and friends by visiting townsendwoodzinger.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020