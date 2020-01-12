|
|
WATERLOO – Robert Lewis Gilbert, Jr., 52, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2019 in Sarasota, Fla.
The family will be holding a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Robert's name to the Sarasota Salvation Army's Life Recovery Program https://salvationarmyflorida.org/sarasota
Robert was born in Waterloo, N.Y., where he went to Waterloo public schools and lived for many years before moving to Sarasota, Fla.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Gilbert) Gerami; and one granddaughter, Lily Gerami of Atlanta, Ga.; two sons Jaidon Gilbert and Noah Gilbert of Sarasota, Fla.; and his father; two brothers; and five nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Schombert Laitenberger of Rochester, N.Y.; and his grandparents Ernest and Frances Gilbert of Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020