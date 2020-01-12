Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Lewis Gilbert Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Lewis Gilbert Jr. Obituary
WATERLOO – Robert Lewis Gilbert, Jr., 52, passed away unexpectedly on December 31, 2019 in Sarasota, Fla.

The family will be holding a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Robert's name to the Sarasota Salvation Army's Life Recovery Program https://salvationarmyflorida.org/sarasota

Robert was born in Waterloo, N.Y., where he went to Waterloo public schools and lived for many years before moving to Sarasota, Fla.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Gilbert) Gerami; and one granddaughter, Lily Gerami of Atlanta, Ga.; two sons Jaidon Gilbert and Noah Gilbert of Sarasota, Fla.; and his father; two brothers; and five nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Schombert Laitenberger of Rochester, N.Y.; and his grandparents Ernest and Frances Gilbert of Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -