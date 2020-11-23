1/
Robert M. Hazell
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANCHESTER - Robert M. Hazell, 82, passed away on Thursday (November 19, 2020).

Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday (November 24) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main Street, Clifton Springs. Due to Covid19, please keep in mind that masks must be worn at all times while in the funeral home. Also, the family requests no hugging or kissing while going through the receiving line at calling hours. Thank you for understanding.

Funeral services will be private.

The family would like to invite everyone to the burial which will be at 12:00 noon on Wednesday (November 25) in Riverview Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation in Robert's memory.

Robert was born April 14, 1938 in Canandaigua, N.Y. He was a salesman for various businesses over his career. Robert finished his working career as a tour bus operator, which was his favorite job. He was a charter member of the Victor, Fishers, and Farmington Rotary Clubs. Robert was the treasurer of Friendly Village Men's Club. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.

Robert is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hazell; children Catherine (Don) Payne, Michael (Peter) Hazell and Julie (Jim) Barnes; grandchildren Bradlee (Hillary) Payne, Ethan (Ashley) Payne, Aaron (Alexa O'Brien), Jordan Barnes, JR Barnes and Jillian Barnes; great-grandchildren Grant Payne, Blake Payne and Audrey Payne.

Robert is predeceased by his mother, Edna Barnes; and brother, Bill Hazell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Burial
12:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Kraig and I want to say we are so sorry for your loss. Bob was a character! Loved to laugh and joke around! He will be missed, that's for sure!
Kraig & Jo Ann Bailey
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved