MANCHESTER - Robert M. Hazell, 82, passed away on Thursday (November 19, 2020).
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday (November 24) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main Street, Clifton Springs. Due to Covid19, please keep in mind that masks must be worn at all times while in the funeral home. Also, the family requests no hugging or kissing while going through the receiving line at calling hours. Thank you for understanding.
Funeral services will be private.
The family would like to invite everyone to the burial which will be at 12:00 noon on Wednesday (November 25) in Riverview Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation or the National Kidney Foundation
in Robert's memory.
Robert was born April 14, 1938 in Canandaigua, N.Y. He was a salesman for various businesses over his career. Robert finished his working career as a tour bus operator, which was his favorite job. He was a charter member of the Victor, Fishers, and Farmington Rotary Clubs. Robert was the treasurer of Friendly Village Men's Club. He enjoyed golfing, hunting and fishing.
Robert is survived by his wife, Dorothy Hazell; children Catherine (Don) Payne, Michael (Peter) Hazell and Julie (Jim) Barnes; grandchildren Bradlee (Hillary) Payne, Ethan (Ashley) Payne, Aaron (Alexa O'Brien), Jordan Barnes, JR Barnes and Jillian Barnes; great-grandchildren Grant Payne, Blake Payne and Audrey Payne.
Robert is predeceased by his mother, Edna Barnes; and brother, Bill Hazell.