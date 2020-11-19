NEWARK - Robert "Billy" M. Wells, passed away from a long time illness November 15, 2020, at Hill Haven Nursing Home.



Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday (November 21) at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 Williams Street, Lyons, NY 14489, followed by a private service for the family only. MASKS and DISTANCING is required because of Covid



Floral arrangements can be sent to Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home.



Billy was born March 3, 1938, in Hickory Ridge, Ark., the son of the late Robert C. and Curleen (Clark) Wells.



Billy retired from Garlock Sealing Technology as a Machinist after more than 25 years of service. He had a strong passion for gardening, hunting, fishing, baseball, football and auto mechanic work. Billy was a hardworking dedicated family man and a God fearing man who always shared the fruit of his labor.



He is survived by his children Willie (BB) Lundy, Laurie (George) Bennett, Vickie (Joemaine) Bogan, Marcus Guy, Billy Wells, Robert Wells and Maurice Wells; brothers Earsell (Erma) Wells, Ardel Wells and Lee Artis Wells; sister, Curleen (Johnnie) Sumpter; 19 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents; he was predeceased by his sisters Thelma and Odean; brothers Richard, Arthur, Charlie, Roy, Marvin, and Curtis.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store