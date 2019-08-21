Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Everest Park
Auburn, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Novosel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bobby" Novosel Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Bobby" Novosel Jr. Obituary
Robert "Bobby" Novosel Jr., 66, passed away, August 15, 2019 at Pathway Home with his loving daughter by his side.

In honoring Robert's wishes there will be no public calling hours.

All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (August 31) at Everest Park in Auburn, N.Y.

Burial in Springbrook Cemetery will be at the convenience of the immediate family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Pathway Homes, P.O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, New York 13148, www.pathwayhome.org

Bobby was born in Hammond, Ind., the son of Robert J. and Roslyn (Farney) Novosel, Sr. He was a graduate of Mynderse Academy. He worked by his father's side at The Village Camera Shop. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors.

Most summer days he could be found riding his motorcycle with his long time best friend, Anthony Marro. He was a devoted son, loving brother and nephew, fun grandfather and an amazing father who will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (John); grandson, Evan; his dad, Robert Sr.; and his brother, Mark (Mary Ann).

Bobby is predeceased by his mom, Rosalyn.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.