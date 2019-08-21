|
|
Robert "Bobby" Novosel Jr., 66, passed away, August 15, 2019 at Pathway Home with his loving daughter by his side.
In honoring Robert's wishes there will be no public calling hours.
All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday (August 31) at Everest Park in Auburn, N.Y.
Burial in Springbrook Cemetery will be at the convenience of the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Pathway Homes, P.O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, New York 13148, www.pathwayhome.org
Bobby was born in Hammond, Ind., the son of Robert J. and Roslyn (Farney) Novosel, Sr. He was a graduate of Mynderse Academy. He worked by his father's side at The Village Camera Shop. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors.
Most summer days he could be found riding his motorcycle with his long time best friend, Anthony Marro. He was a devoted son, loving brother and nephew, fun grandfather and an amazing father who will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (John); grandson, Evan; his dad, Robert Sr.; and his brother, Mark (Mary Ann).
Bobby is predeceased by his mom, Rosalyn.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019