1/1
Robert Oscar Schoen
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHELPS - Robert Oscar Schoen, 100, passed to be with his Lord on November 24, 2020.

A celebration of his life will be later when appropriate.

Memorials in his name may be made to The House of John and the United Church of Phelps.

Robert was born March 7, 1920. He was full of life at 100, and took "no prisoners" playing Dominos. He was married to Lee (passing in 2015) for 73 wonderful years. They worked as a team at their Schoe-Acres Dairy and Fruit Farm located in the Town of Phelps.

He is survived by his children Edwin (Susie Clark) Schoen, Terry Schoen and Bonnie (Rick) Monheim; grandchildren Jennifer (JP) Bertles, Heather Christensen, Kari (Robert) Christensen Martin and Tricia (David) Kolczynski; brother-in-law, Paul (Velma) Crouch; and sister-in-law, Jean (Edwin) Nelson.

He was predeceased by his sisters Mable (Ray) Pulver and Ethel (John) Gifford; and brother-in-law, Glen Crouch.

ww.keysorfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved