PHELPS - Robert Oscar Schoen, 100, passed to be with his Lord on November 24, 2020.A celebration of his life will be later when appropriate.Memorials in his name may be made to The House of John and the United Church of Phelps.Robert was born March 7, 1920. He was full of life at 100, and took "no prisoners" playing Dominos. He was married to Lee (passing in 2015) for 73 wonderful years. They worked as a team at their Schoe-Acres Dairy and Fruit Farm located in the Town of Phelps.He is survived by his children Edwin (Susie Clark) Schoen, Terry Schoen and Bonnie (Rick) Monheim; grandchildren Jennifer (JP) Bertles, Heather Christensen, Kari (Robert) Christensen Martin and Tricia (David) Kolczynski; brother-in-law, Paul (Velma) Crouch; and sister-in-law, Jean (Edwin) Nelson.He was predeceased by his sisters Mable (Ray) Pulver and Ethel (John) Gifford; and brother-in-law, Glen Crouch.