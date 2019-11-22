Home

Services
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
1947 - 2019
Robert Palmer Lester Obituary
CLYDE – Robert Palmer Lester, 72, was called "home" with his family by his side on Wednesday (November 20, 2019).

Family and friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday (November 25) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons.

Robert was born May 10, 1947 in Lyons, a son to the late George A. and Ruth Brundidge Lester. He was a past resident of Sodus IRA, where he participated in Day Program at Key Industries where he met his long-time girlfriend, Alice Rogers. He then moved home to Clyde with his family in 2014. He also attended Day Program and made many friends at ARC of Seneca Cayuga. He was especially proud of his vegetable garden.

Robert is survived by two brothers George of Clyde and Charles of Martville; two nieces Jo-Leen Sibley of Clyde and Ruth Ann Trumble of Newark; nephew, Charles (Amy) Lester, Jr. of Martville; great-niece, Jane Goodman of Newark; two great-nephews Richard Goodman of Clyde and Charles Lester, III of Martville; two great-great-nephews Matthew McGahen, Jr. and Javin Hobbs of Newark; and many extended family.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
