Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Committal
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Bellona Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Penn Yan Moose Lodge
301 East Elm St
Penn Yan, NY
Resources
Robert R. Ayers


1964 - 2019
Robert R. Ayers Obituary
FAIRVIEW, Ore/PENN YAN–Robert R. Ayers, 55, formerly of Penn Yan, passed on June 23, 2019, following a long illness.

Funeral Services were held July 13, 2019 at Sunnyside Church of the Nazarene in Happy Valley, Ore.

There will be a graveside memorial and committal service at 1 p.m. on Saturday (July 27) in Bellona Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Penn Yan Moose Lodge, 301 East Elm St., Penn Yan, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Robert was born April 18, 1964, was raised in Penn Yan and attended Penn Yan Schools. Upon graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy from1982 to 1992, first aboard aircraft carrier, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, and then aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson. After his discharge in San Francisco, California, he remained in the Oakland area, during which time, among other things, he established and operated a New Construction Appliance Installation business. In 2002, he moved to the Portland, Ore. area, where he eventually became a Medical Transport Driver and a Caregiver for the State of Oregon.

Robert is survived by his mother and step-father Sue and Chris Hansen of Hall, N.Y.; sister, Diane R. (Kenneth) McIntyre of Greenville, S.C.; step-brothers Craig Hansen of Guadalajara, Mexico, and Lynn Hansen of Geneva, N.Y.; nephews; and niece; aunt, Marilyn York of Lebanon, Ore.; uncle, Larry Ayers of Penn Yan; and several cousins including a very special and beloved cousin, David York of Gresham, Ore.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Ayers.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the Ayers family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019
