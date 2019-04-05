NEWARK/MACEDON–Robert R. Colacino, 84, died Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday (April 6) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.



Memorials, in Bob's name, may be made to the Alex Eligh Community Center, PO Box 43, Newark, New York 14513.



Bob was born in Newark on June 18, 1934, the son of the late Michael and Madeline Maloney Colacino. He was a life long resident of Newark and had graduated from Newark High School in 1950. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church. Bob had worked in several auto body shops before opening Bob's Auto Body Shop in Macedon in 1979. He retired in 1997. Bob was an avid fisherman and loved traveling with his wife.



He is survived by wife of 63 years, Doris; four children Jay (Gina Lee) of Newark, Jill (Steve) Finewood of Newark, Jeffrey (Rhonda) of Clifton Springs and Gary (Joan) of Minneapolis Minn.; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Bob was predeceased by his sister, Helen Clearwater.



www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary