CLYDE-Robert "Monk" Riviello, 74, died on Wednesday (June 19) at the DeMay Living Center.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday (June 24) at St. John's Church, 114 Sodus St. Clyde. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.



Memorials, in his name, may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Parish/St. John's Church, 43 W. DeZeng St., Clyde, New York 14433.



Robert was born in Avis, Pennsylvania the son of Forley and Dorothy Saiers Riviello on December 14, 1944. As a young child his family moved to Clyde where he attended school and graduated from Clyde High School in 1962. He retired from the Fairport Post Office where he worked as a Letter Carrier. He was a communicant of St. John's Church in Clyde. Bob was a founding member of the Clyde Sports Booster Club and the Vince Lombardi Football program in Clyde.



Mr. Riviello is survived by his wife, Eileen; three daughters Julie Riviello of Clyde, Kristen (Thomas) Viscardi of Clyde, and Katherine (Ryan) Williams of Park City, Utah; a son, Michael Riviello of Clyde; two grandsons Joseph and David Viscardi; a sister, Carole Sharp of Clyde; two brothers Donald (Phyllis) and Rodney (Julie) Riviello both of Clyde.



He was predeceased by his parents; a brother and sister-in-law Melvin and Liz Riviello; and a brother-in-law, Paul Sharp.



His family would like to thank the staff of Moore Place at the DeMay Living Center for the exceptional care they provided.



Arrangements entrusted to: Baris Funeral Home.