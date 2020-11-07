GENEVA - Robert Sherlin "Lynn" Ansley, 84, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday (November 3, 2020) with his loving and devoted wife by his side.
A private Graveside Service will be held Saturday (November 7) in the Bellona Cemetery, Bellona, N.Y.
A celebration of Lynn's life will be held when his family and friends can safely gather together.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place, Geneva, NY 14456; The West Lake Road Fire Association, 5214 West Lake Road, Geneva, NY 14456; or UR Medicine Stroke Center at Strong Memorial Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642.
Lynn was born in Geneva, N.Y. on May 16, 1936, the son of the late H. Sherlin Ansley and M. Mabel Stine Ansley. He graduated from Geneva High School in 1954 and proud of the fact that, in spite of working on the farm and barely opening a book, was a member of the National Honor Society and Future Farmers of America.
Lynn was a gentle man whose wife, children and grandchildren were his whole world. He was the 3rd generation of Ansleys on the family farm and was extremely proud that his son, Marshall, has continued that legacy. He was an avid sportsman who spent countless hours hunting the many acres of the Ansley and Reed properties as well as fishing on Seneca Lake where his grandfather had bought some nearby frontage now well over 100 years ago. Lynn was a lifetime member of The Presbyterian Church in Geneva, and an active and then social member of the West Lake Road Fire Association in the Town of Geneva.
Lynn is survived by his caring wife of 52 years, Sandra (Sandy); three children Stefanie (Jon) Brinkerhoff of Kent Cliffs, N.Y., Janine (Jeffrey) Harman of Unionville, Conn. and Marshall (Melissa) Ansley of Geneva, N.Y.; nine grandchildren Emily (Jacob Clark) Brinkerhoff, Aliayh Brinkherhoff, Gregory (Vincia) Brinkerhoff, SPC Marcellus Brinkerhoff serving in Kuwait, Jacob Harman, James Harman, Callum Ansley, Kenlynn Ansley and Chase Ansley; niece, Susan (Jay) Kent; nephew, Edward (Debbie) Nageldinger; as well as several cousins and close friends.
Lynn was predeceased by his parents; and his sister and brother-in-law Sharon and Merton Nageldinger.
The family extends a heartfelt and grateful thank you to the special people that cared for him at home for the last year and a half.
