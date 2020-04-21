|
NEWARK - Robert "Coach Bing" Binggeli, of Lyons, N.Y. passed away following a short battle with kidney cancer on Wednesday (April 16) at the age of 64.
A celebration of Bing's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a scholarship fund that will be given in his name found here;
https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-binggeli/donate
Robert was born March 17, 1956, to Robert and Joyce (Stevens) Binggeli. Bob graduated from Webster-Schroeder High School in 1974 and Cortland State in 1978.
Coach Bing taught Health Education and coached for over 40 years. He spent 34 years at Newark Central Schools. He emulated his daily mantra of "adjust, adapt, overcome," which many of his students and athletes still carry with them to this day. He worked tirelessly to cultivate the potential in each of his students and his athletes. He loved his family and was endlessly proud of his daughters. Bob showed passion in all of his endeavors and always put others first. He was a warrior. He will be missed.
He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Dale (Fiegl); daughters Kelsey Binggeli (Michael) Brown and Kayla (Kurt Randall); sisters Bridget (Ron) Jerzak and Dr. Betsy Ratcliff; brothers Bradley (Val), Brian (Lynne), and Benson (Rachel); and many special nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Joyce.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020