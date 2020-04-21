Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Binggeli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Steven Binggeli


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Steven Binggeli Obituary
NEWARK - Robert "Coach Bing" Binggeli, of Lyons, N.Y. passed away following a short battle with kidney cancer on Wednesday (April 16) at the age of 64.

A celebration of Bing's life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to a scholarship fund that will be given in his name found here;

https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-binggeli/donate

Robert was born March 17, 1956, to Robert and Joyce (Stevens) Binggeli. Bob graduated from Webster-Schroeder High School in 1974 and Cortland State in 1978.

Coach Bing taught Health Education and coached for over 40 years. He spent 34 years at Newark Central Schools. He emulated his daily mantra of "adjust, adapt, overcome," which many of his students and athletes still carry with them to this day. He worked tirelessly to cultivate the potential in each of his students and his athletes. He loved his family and was endlessly proud of his daughters. Bob showed passion in all of his endeavors and always put others first. He was a warrior. He will be missed.

He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Dale (Fiegl); daughters Kelsey Binggeli (Michael) Brown and Kayla (Kurt Randall); sisters Bridget (Ron) Jerzak and Dr. Betsy Ratcliff; brothers Bradley (Val), Brian (Lynne), and Benson (Rachel); and many special nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Joyce.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 21 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -