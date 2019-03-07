WILLARD/SENECA FALLS - Robert VanHorn, 87, formerly of Willard & Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (March 4, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert VanHorn.
Family and friends may attend Robert's funeral service at 4 p.m. on Friday (March 8) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St, Seneca Falls. Burial will be in Restvale Cemetery, Seneca Falls, at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.
Robert was born in Wolcott, N.Y. on September 10, 1931 the son of the late Alonzo & Mabel Decker VanHorn. He had been a resident of the Willard/Seneca Falls area for most of his life. He had been employed, in the area, as a roofer.
He is survived by nieces and nephews; his close friend, Mona (Frank) Litzenberger of Romulus, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers and sisters.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Robert at: doranfuneralhome.com
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019