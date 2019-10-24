Home

Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
97 W. Bayard St
Seneca Falls, NY
Robert W. Krochalis Obituary
SENECA FALLS - Robert W. Krochalis, 85, of Noble Road, Seneca Falls, NY, passed away on Monday (October 21, 2019).

Bob was predeceased by his first wife, Helene Krochalis, his granddaughter, Marie Krochalis & his sister, Dolores Killiany.

He is survived by his wife, Winifred (Hooper) Krochalis of Seneca Falls;

his daughter, Carleen (Daniel) Tarpin; his sons Thomas W. (Kathy) Krochalis and Robert W. (Sandra) Krochalis, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his step-daughter, Deborah (Leo) Proctor; his step-sons Jerald Wainwright and Mark (Lisa) Wainwright; his sister, Regina Swanson; six step-grandchildren; four step-great grandchildren; and one step-great-great grandchild; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Bob was born in Torrington, Conn. on October 24, 1933 the son of the late Walter & Anna (Bendoraitis) Krochalis. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering and later retired from Eastman Kodak where he was a supervising engineer. He also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Bob resided in Spencerport, N.Y. until in 2003 when he moved to Seneca Falls and became a member of St. Francis/St. Clare Parish of Seneca Falls. He loved nature and the outdoors and spent time golfing, fishing, boating, hunting and camping. He and his wife, Winnie, enjoyed traveling together both domestically and internationally. Robert also loved to putter and accomplish things around the house. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many.

Family and friends may call at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY on Sunday (October 27) from 2 to 5 PM. The Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday (October 28) at 10 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 97 W. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Francis/St. Clare Youth Program, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
Download Now