CANANDAIGUA- Robert Pepper passed away very peacefully on March 13, 2019, at F.F. Thompson Hospital.
In Keeping with Bob's wishes, services will be private. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Canandaigua. A memorial celebration will be planned for summer of 2019.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in Bob's memory may be made to: Woodlawn Chapel Restoration Fund, 130 N. Pearl St. Canandaigua 14424 or First United Methodist Church of Canandaigua, 100 N. Main St.
He is survived by his nieces Bonnie (Kevin) Gill, Renée Christiansen; nephew, Chris (Debbie) Christiansen; sister-in-law, Connie Mahool (Dana Malley); niece, Nicole Mahool; and extended family.
Bob was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Sharon Pepper; his parents Clement and Margerette Pepper; and sister, Suzanne Christiansen.
