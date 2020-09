Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

LODI - Robert (Bob) W. Sanderson, Jr., 73, passed away on Monday (September 14, 2020) with his family by his side.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday (September 16) at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson, with a Memorial Service immediately following.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store