Robert W. Benjamin Sr "Benji" of Bluff Point passed away on July 12, 2019 after a extended illness. He was the son of Ruth and Myron Benjamin and was born in Lyon Mountain N.Y. on May 31,1938.
A Celebration of his life was held in Penn Yan on July 15, 2019 and his family made the following request regarding donations:
"Everyone who knew Benji understood his favorite pastime was fixing what was broken. He loved to make things and people better. For this reason, in lieu of donations we request you continue his legacy with random acts of kindness. Make the world just a little bit better and think of Benji as you Fix in Forward".
He will be buried in St. Bernard's Cemetery in Lyon Mountain with a graveside service at a later date.
Robert was an employee of Xerox Corp for 35 years and retired in 1998. In his retirement they enjoyed traveling in the winter but always loved coming back to their home on Vine Road near his wonderful neighbors to observe the harvest of the local grapes and the wildlife in his field. A lifelong Yankees fan he was happy to have attended their last game in Yankee stadium with his son, Bill, and seldom missed a televised game.
Robert is survived by his wife, Sharon LaMare Benjamin; sons Robert Benjamin Jr. (Monique), William Benjamin (Cheryl) and daughter Ruth Mary (Mark Lukaszewiez); grandchildren Nicole Zavaski (Alex), Ashley Preston (Ian), Tyler and Michael Benjamin; granddaughters, Sydney and Hadley Zavaski; several close cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends Ray Vito and Joseph Ashline.
He was predeceased by his brothers Ernest and Joe Benjamin; and sister, Ruth Blackburn; as well as his dear friends Fran and Marie Odell.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019