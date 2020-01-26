|
WATERLOO – Roberta Hendrick Cossar, 89, formerly of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Thursday (January 23, 2020) at Living Center at Geneva – North,with her family by her side.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 1) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 8) at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1072 Rt. 96, Waterloo, N.Y., David Miller, elder, will officiate. A spring buria lwill be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Worldwide Organization of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1072 Rt. 96, Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Roberta was born July 1, 1930, in Providence, R.I., the daughter of Elvin and Mildred Dauby Hendrick. She was graduate of Fryeburg Academy in Maine. Roberta earned an Associates in Applied Sciences degree in Medical Technology. She was employed for a brief period before she started her family. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Waterloo, N.Y.
She is survived by her daughters Susan (John) Rose of Tyler, T.X., Kathleen (Jon) Diehm of Penn Yan, N.Y., and Janice (Bennett) Loudon of Geneva, N.Y.; grandchildren Julie Feuerbacher, Jacob Diehm, Heidi (Sean) Orozco, Gretchen Diehm, Rosalind Louden, and Henry Louden; six great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Shirley) Hendrick of Aurora, Colo.; and five nieces; and two nephews.
Roberta was predeceased by her husband, Bernard C. Cossar; her parents; and sister, Barbara Hendrick.
