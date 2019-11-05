|
|
SENECA FALLS – Roberta L. Halden, 85 of Seneca Falls passed away Friday (November 1, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (November 5) at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday (November 6) at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Dorow from Calvary Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will follow in Restvale Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
Kindly consider contributions to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River Rd. Waterloo, NY 13165.
Roberta was born in Amityville, Long Island on April 17, 1934, the daughter of Lee and Doris Wilson. She grew up and spent her whole life in Seneca Falls graduating from Mynderse Academy in 1953. She married Chuck Halden in 1952 and they were married 53 years. She worked at Guaranteed Parts for several years. Roberta loved gardening, especially her rose gardens. She was an avid bird watcher with many feeders and bird houses. She also attended to numerous feral cats over the years some in excess of ten years. She enjoyed bowling and playing cards with friends. Roberta was the Seneca Falls Town Historian for a number of years and compiled numerous notebooks of local history which are currently located at the Seneca Falls Library.
She is survived by daughters Betty (Gary) Frankenfield of Virginia Beach, Va. and Nancy Ellersick of Macedon, N.Y.; her sister, Betty Dowd of Seneca Falls; sister-in-law, Oma Wilson of Geneva; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren Jon (Beth) Frankenfield and their children Ian, Hazel, Lily and Sarah (Mike) Elliott all of Va., Chris (Amanda) Ellersick and their children Kaiden Moore, Kamryn, Logan and Makayla
Ellersick of Palmyra, Jamie Campbell and her children Trinity Ellersick and Eiden Roberts and Michael Ellersick; special friends Joyce Mueller, Georgia Hibbard, Hazel Moses, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Wise and Joe Compo; two feline companions Blackie and Baby; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her husband, Charles, in 2006; a daughter, Mary Lou; sister, Helen Fincher; brother, Charles Wilson; and son-in-law, Jerry Ellersick.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019